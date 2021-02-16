Illinois lawmaker proposes bill that would get rid of FOID cards

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) has filed a bill that would get rid of FOID cards in Illinois.

House Bill 1770 (HB 1770) in the Illinois House was filed last week to repeal the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card Act.

In Illinois, anyone who wishes to purchase or own a gun must obtain a FOID card.

Without parental consent, a person must be 21 years old and without a criminal record to apply for the card, and pay a $25 application fee.

Last month, former Rep. John Cabello announced he was working on removing the FOID Card Act.

Illinois is one of only four states in the country, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Jersey to have similar gun legislation in place.

“This is one of many ways Illinois has monetized the exercise of Constitutional rights with unnecessary bureaucracy and red-tape,” Chesney said in a press release.

“With a backlog of, often, over 100,000 Illinoisans waiting in line for a bureaucrat to approve this Constitutional right after already requiring payment for this right, it is past time we get real about the lack of need for this bureaucracy. Imagine if to hold a protest in a public park, a First Amendment Right, you had to wait over 100 days for a permit you pay for on day one of the application. People would be rightfully outraged. That’s what’s happening with FOID cards.”

“I get more calls about FOID delays than any other problem in state government, and that saying a lot, considering the mess with unemployment benefits in our state,” added Chesney.