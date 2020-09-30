Local lawmakers blast IDPH over Rockford region’s new COVID-19 mitigations

(WTVO) — Reaction to the mitigation efforts in the Stateline is mixed. The state’s top health expert says temporarily limiting bars and restaurants is necessary in slowing the spread of COVID-19. However, the restrictions have some local lawmakers scratching their heads.

Some local lawmakers say there is no reason restaurants and bars should be treated differently than other businesses.

“Restaurants have gone out of their way to create a safe environment for their patrons. To target restaurants is wrong,” said 35th District Republican Senator Dave Syverson.

Starting Saturday, no one will be able to eat or drink inside local restaurants and bars. But every other business can stay open. 69th District State Rep. Joe Sosnowski says the mitigation efforts don’t make any sense.

“There’s no evidence, no scientific studies, no science at all that says an increased amount of spread is happening in restaurants and bars,” Rep. Joe Sosnowski.

However, Director of Illinois Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike says recent evidence from contract tracing shows bar and restaurants for the spread of COVID-19.

“We have seen some of the common themes around where the possible exposures have been for these positive cases, for people who have contracted Covid-19. And bars and restaurants do come up as a common exposure place,” said Dr. Ezike.

On Monday, Winnebago County Health Director Sandra Martell said there hasn’t been an outbreak connected to any single place. Dr. Ezike maintains that keeping people healthy is the top priority.

“The goal isn’t to punish bars and restaurants, the goal is to get these numbers down so we don’t have rampant infection transmission throughout our community that makes everyone that much more at risk,” Dr. Ezike added.

If the rolling positivity rate for Region 1 averages less than 6.5% for three consecutive days. additional restrictions would be lifted. However, that could still be weeks away.

