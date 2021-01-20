Local lawmakers hold ‘Valentine’s For Seniors’ card drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and to help spread the love, consider sending a note to a local senior citizen.

The past year has been a challenge for older people as they adapt to COVID-19 restrictions and keep a distance from family and friends. That’s why Stateline leaders started the ‘Valentine’s For Seniors’ program.

Groups across the Stateline are urged to create cards for those living in long-term care facilities. Valentine’s will be collected through February 10th.

“Over the past few months, the COVID-19 health crisis has forced members of our most vulnerable communities to stay indoors and away from their friends and loved ones. The unfortunate consequence of doing everything possible to reduce the health risk for our senior citizen community is that many of our residents in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have been left feeling isolated and alone,” said Sen. Syverson.

“This program is about safely reaching out to our senior citizens and doing what we can to bring joy to a community who have felt extremely secluded during this pandemic.”

There is a full list of drop-off locations below: