Local lawmakers impacted by chaos at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — 17th District Rep. Cheri Bustos was on the floor at the beginning of the debate which began around noon.

She tweeted that she and other house members were on the floor reached safety in a secure location. She later thanked Capitol Police for ‘protecting us and our country today.’

Today, the U.S. Capitol was breached and our nation faced violence as we tried to fulfill the will of the American People.



But no angry mob can stop us from doing our Constitutional duty.



Democracy will prevail and we WILL complete the count. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 6, 2021

Sen. Tammy Duckworth was also supposed to speak at the hearing but never made it to the floor.

“I was in the tunnel underneath the capital complex headed to the floor when I was turned around by the capital police and they had me go to a secure location immediately,” Sen. Duckworth described.

This shameful chapter in our nation’s history is the real legacy of Donald Trump. On January 20, we can begin the process of healing the wounds of this country and start to put this national nightmare behind us. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 6, 2021

Durbin also said he doesn’t know the extent of damage done to the capitol building.

Locally, demonstrators called for lawmakers to side with other US Senators who are challenging the results of the election.

No this happens when people are lied to and misled by a weak self absorbed man. https://t.co/Hk2yRzqwYM — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

The ‘Rolling Rally for America’ swung by Rep. Bustos and Rep. Kinzinger’s Rockford offices.

Attendees say they support Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him and believe elected officials representing the Stateline need to take a stand.

“We don’t expect that we are going to change congressman Adam Kinzinger’s opinions about president Trump, he’s a never Trumper. Nevertheless, we feel that every congressman should be concerned about a proper, well-conducted election,” said Jane Carrell.

The demonstration took place at noon to coordinate with other Trump rallies across the nation.

