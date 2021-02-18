Local lawmakers react to resignation of Rep. Michael Madigan from Illinois House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A resignation has shaken up the long history of Illinois Politics. Thursday, former House Speaker Michael Madigan announced his retirement.

While legislators may not agree on Madigan’s impact over the last 50 years, both sides of the aisle agree change may be for the best moving forward.

“It’s something that I think the writing was on the wall,” said 68th District State Representative and Democrat Dave Vella.

22nd District Representative Michael Madigan revealed is decision to resign through a statement, released Thursday. The Democrat worked as a legislator four roughly 5 decades, including 36 years as Illinois’ Speaker of the House. For months, Madigan has been linked to a sweeping bribery investigation involving ComEd. Local lawmakers said it is just part of his complicated legacy.

“I think he was a strong force for the state,” said Vella. “I mean, when I got down there the diversity of the Democratic Caucus is just amazing. Everybody is just a very, very a big tent. A lot of great criminal justice reform done, a lot of great education reform done, but he was a polarizing figure.”

35th District State Senator and Republican Dave Syverson argued, the scope of Madigan’s responsibilities, as Speaker, made it difficult to pass any new legislation.

“It’s always been frustrating, over the last 20 years, because you have one person that decides if a bill gets passed, or not, or if a bill is even going to get heard, or not,” said Syverson. “There was, basically, no need for all the rest of the house members to be there if one person is making all the decisions.”

But, State Representative Vella said Madigan’s long tenure proved his commitment to making change.

“It’s an impressive feat,” said Vella. “Whether you like him, or not, it’s a very impressive feat. It takes determination. It takes smarts. So, I think that”s what it says about him.”

Both Vella and Syverson said they are looking forward to a new era of Illinois politics under new House Speaker Chris Welch.

“The process I think going forward certainly will be more open than it has been,” said Syverson.

Madigan will not be entirely out of politics, for now. He is still Chairman of the state Democratic party.