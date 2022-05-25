CHICAGO — City and state leaders are reacting to a mass shooting at a southwest Texas elementary school Tuesday that has left 19 children and two adults dead.

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton:

When we drop our little one off at school each morning, we expect to pick her up at the end of the day.



As a mom, my heart aches for the families and the entire Robb Elementary School community. I’m lifting them in prayer.



This is not normal. We must unite to #EndGunViolence. — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) May 24, 2022

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:

It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas.



My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 24, 2022

President of Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle:

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza:

“I am horrified by this latest mass shooting targeting schoolchildren. These tragedies have become all too common. As a parent, the idea of having a child killed while at school – a place that is meant to be the safest space for our kids – is a horrific nightmare. My heart and prayers are with the families of the 14 students who are living this nightmare, and the family of the teacher killed. May the entire school community be supported as it grapples with the lasting trauma this day will bring. And may this serve as a reminder to us all that gun violence is a public health crisis and change is urgently needed.”

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (13th District):

This is pure evil and heartbreaking – 14 children and 1 teacher were murdered in an act of senseless violence. Please pray for the victims, their families, and the Uvalde, Texas community. https://t.co/xHxn82zjLa — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 24, 2022

Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey:

Our hearts break for the children and the teacher lost today. Cindy and I send our heartfelt prayers to the families in Texas who were affected by today’s senseless shooting. — Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 24, 2022

Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (7th District):

I am heartbroken over the news of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas this evening. The victim's families and the entire community are in my thoughts tonight. As the details emerge we must work to prevent future tragedies. https://t.co/maZEQGFkJf — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) May 24, 2022

Illinois State Representative and Chicago mayoral candidate Kam Buckner:

When we’ve failed to protect children, we have effectively failed at everything else. 🙏🏾 — Rep.Kam Buckner ✶ ✶ ✶ ✶ (@RepKamBuckner) May 24, 2022

Mayor of Aurora and Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard C. Irvin:

Today's shooting in Texas was a senseless act of violence and our hearts go out to all of the families. — Richard Irvin & Avery Bourne For Illinois (@IrvinBourne4IL) May 24, 2022

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul:

“My heart breaks for the families in Texas. Our children deserve better. No child, wherever they are, should have to live in a world plagued by gun violence.”

Illinois Congresswoman Marie Newman (3rd District):

“I have no words to convey the immense pain that our entire nation is feeling right now as we collectively mourn the loss of 14 students and a teacher who were taken from us today in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. My heart and prayers are with the friends, families and loved ones of those lost as well as those who were injured in this horrific, vile attack.

“But let me be crystal clear, prayers are not enough. Ten days ago, we lost 10 Americans to a gunman in Buffalo. Last month, 29 people were injured in a mass shooting in a New York City subway attack. Today, it’s 14 elementary school students and a teacher. In total, there have been 211 reported mass shootings in 2022 alone. Make no mistake, this is an epidemic, and it is one that is unique to the United States of America.

“I cannot understand how the hell any GOP member of Congress can look at today’s news and still believe that there is nothing Congress can do to end these school shootings. We need real action, and we need it right now.

“As the former spokesperson and volunteer for Moms Demand Action, I have been on the frontlines of the gun safety movement for years now. I will not stop fighting to protect our children and neither will the millions of Americans who rightfully understand that it is damn time for Congress to pass common-sense, long-overdue gun safety legislation so that we can finally save lives. This is going to end. Members of Congress, activists, survivors and countless families will organize and fill the halls of Congress, the offices of public leaders and our public streets and we will not leave until the Senate takes action.”

US Senator Tammy Duckworth:

Every parent's nightmare. I’m heartbroken for these families and angry as hell at Republicans' shameless inaction to save the lives of innocent children.



For every victim of this tragedy, enough has to be enough. https://t.co/MSbyNzBXsM — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 24, 2022

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot:



“I am shocked and horrified to learn that over one dozen young children senselessly lost their lives in a Texas elementary school today. My family and I are sending prayers to the entire Uvalde community and the families that sent their child to school today unaware that they would not be coming home. As a nation, we simply cannot allow this to continue. Every single day, children and young people are losing their lives to people who do not value the sanctity of life and take advantage of the unabated presence of firearms in our communities. Now more than ever, we must push our legislators to pass sweeping and effective gun control measures. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (2nd District):

Today some parents in #Uvalde Texas will experience the worst day of their lives – panicked, rushing to pick up their child from school, but learning their child will never come home. Too many parents know this pain.



It's despicable. We can't go on like this. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 24, 2022

Congressman Sean Casten (6th District):

10 years after Sandy Hook, 14 children and their teacher were gunned down at an elementary school in Texas today. My heart is shattered for every family grieving & afraid. We cannot go a day longer allowing politicians to trade NRA donations in exchange for our children's lives. — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) May 24, 2022

Congressman Chuy García (4th District):

15 dead, including 14 children at Robb Elementary School in Texas. My thoughts and prayers are with the families, but thoughts and prayers have never been and will never be enough. Congress needs to take meaningful action to address the plague of gun violence across our country. https://t.co/pinf5KZYtx — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) May 24, 2022

Congressman Bill Foster (11th District):

Absolutely horrific. A school should be a place of learning, not carnage and death.



We stand with the families whose lives have been shattered by another act of senseless gun violence.



Our children deserve better. https://t.co/Q84nDMER0P — Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 24, 2022

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin:

I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 24, 2022

Congressman Brad Schneider (10th District):

I am sickened by the news from Uvalde, Texas of a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. My thoughts are with the families of the children murdered, with all those hurt, and the entire Uvalde community. https://t.co/x3Zt6fUQ4L — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 24, 2022

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (16th District):

Sickened by the news out of Texas. I’m at a loss and my heart is heavy.⁰⁰This cannot continue to happen. We have to do something; utilizing the resources necessary to thwart these senseless crimes. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 24, 2022

More details from Associated Press below:

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said the shooter was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.

It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. It occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area and less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

”He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

A Border Patrol agent who was among the first law enforcement officers on scene was shot and wounded by the gunman. The agent is hospitalized in good condition, according to a federal law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The tragedy in Uvalde added to a grim tally of mass shootings in Texas that have been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years. One year before the Santa Fe school shooting in 2018, a gunman at Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.