Local leaders search for ways to cut rising crime in Rolling Green neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A once quiet and family-friendly neighborhood in Rockford is changing. Over the last few years, the Rolling Green neighborhood near Alpine and Broadway has started to see more violent crime.

Just Monday night there was a shooting near Louisiana Road and Eastmoreland Avenue where a car was hit by gunfire.

8th Ward Alderwoman Karen Hoffman is fed up with the uptick in crime. She’s determined to find new ways to make their streets a little safer.

Hoffman says vehicle-to-vehicle shootings have become more common, in part because drivers use neighborhood streets to avoid higher traffic areas.

Initially, neighborhood leaders thought installing speed bumps or traffic circles could help. However, after meeting with traffic experts they realized those could end up making things worse.

“People who are engaged in a gun battle aren’t going to slow down for the speed bumps, and instead it could actually cause more problems because as they’re shooting, they could lose their target and shoot a neighbor instead. We didn’t like that option. We looked into traffic circles, same problem,” explained 8th Ward Ald. Karen Hoffman.

The Neighborhood Association is holding a meeting on October 13th at Broadway Covenant Church to discuss possible solutions. Rockford Police and the City’s Traffic Manager are expected to be in attendance.

