Local mail carriers flooded with Christmas packages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas is just eleven days away and the clock is ticking to ensure packages arrive at their destination on time.

With shipping deadlines quickly approahcing, Stateline post offices and shipping stores are bustling.

Monday has been a busy day across the Stateline as people drop packages into the mail, all in time for Christmas. Sue Lewis is making sure her customers get their packages on time.

“I needed to mail a package for my client and tomorrow is the last day that you can still mail by tomorrow they can still get it for Christmas,” Lewis said.

This isn’t the only trip Lewis is planning to make.

“I’m going to come tomorrow because I have my great-great-granddaughter. I bought a great big walking doll, so I’ve got other stuff for her plus mom. It’s going to be her first Christmas so it’s going to be exciting,” Lewis added.

Patty Hinkle is one of the owners of the Postal Shoppe on North Alpine. She says it’s been a busy year overall.

“It’s always busy ten days out from Christmas it’s always the busiest time but COVID doesn’t help in the sense that it makes the number of packages that are in the system where people are ordering things more so than ever before,” Hinkle said.

These are all the shipping deadlines for USPS to make sure packages arrive by Christmas day.

“Today is projected to be the busiest Monday of the whole year. Tomorrow will be the busiest Tuesday of the whole year and so while last Monday we surpassed the projections, I’m not sure what this Monday will look like–but it hasn’t disappointed so far,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle advises people to be patient and to not wait any longer to get packages sent. The sooner, the better.

“Christmas isn’t until next Friday so you have till Christmas Eve however you need those buffer days because the carriers are trying but there are so many boxes to deliver that they’re only human they can only do so much in a day,” Hinkle added.

For those still needing to send any packages, you still have time. The Postal Shoppe has extended its hours until 7:00 p.m.

