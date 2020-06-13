Local medical professionals speak out against COVID-19 misinformation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many medical processionals and public health leaders say they are frustrated with the social sharing of misinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OSF Healthcare Director of Infection Prevention and Control Lori Grooms says there are still many unknowns about the virus because of its novel nature and the speed and scale at which has spread has created an anxious public in search of answers.

She says this fuels the spread of misinformation.

“There’s misinformation out there saying masks are not going to protect you. Well, that is right. It may not protect YOU but the whole idea of wearing it is to protect the people around you because you never know when you’re in public, who next to you might be immunocompromised or who next to you is at high risk of complications if they were to get sick,” Grooms said.

She added that the science and benefits behind wearing a mask may leave many people perplexed. Grooms advises limiting time on social media and while online–to keep a neutral approach to questionable posts.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

