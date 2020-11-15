Local mother of three opens up on e-learning and ‘Zoom fatigue’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, technology has played a critical role in connecting us to family, work and school. Apps like Zoom allow for face-to-face talks. However, staring at a screen can cause worries of its own.

We spoke with a local parent whose young student is dealing with a newly minted condition: ‘Zoom fatigue.’

“It’s a challenge to get them to sit and stare at the screen sit in their seat, pay attention. pay attention to what’s going on around them and make sure they are working on what they’re supposed to,” explained Bridget Dillon.

For mother of three Bridget Dillon, it’s sometimes a challenge to get her kindergartener, Sebastian, to pay attention to his Zoom classes.

“Zoom fatigue is real and any adult who has had back to back zoom meetings knows this sort of intuitively for children– it’s a little bit different,” says school psychologist Rebecca Branstetter.

According to Branstetter, kids are also dealing with Zoom fatigue but she says there are ways to deal with it.

“One thing I would advise parents to do if they are home with their kids while they’re distancing learning or if you have a caregiver helping out–make sure they take movement breaks, play outside, play tag outside, run around, move your bodies,” Branstetter added.

While Sebastian loves learning, being able to pay attention can be a challenge.

“I’ll see him slouching in his chair, not paying attention. [When] he has a marker I’ll be, ‘like nope give me the marker.’ ‘Give me the toy.’ ‘Pay attention.’ ‘Listen to what the teacher says.’ ‘What are you supposed to be doing now?'” explained Dillon.

So parents and caregivers at home can do this if you can’t sit with your child all day long–and many parents cannot–it’s that check-in. Catch them “hey good job”, the wink, the nudge, the “atta girl.” Those things help because you are giving them the nonverbal communication,” Branstetter added.

It’s important to make sure kids have a safe space to talk about any problems they’re having as well.

“Our number one goal right now is to connect with our children and help them process any difficult feelings that they’re having right now. It’s giving them the gift of helping cope with stress in the future,” Branstetter said.

Dillon says she’s doing what she can and is taking it day-by-day.

“It has its challenges but I feel like everybody is doing their best to make it work to make it worthwhile. We’re doing what we can,” she explained.

MORE HEADLINES: