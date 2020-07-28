Local mother remembers her daughter 12 years after tragic accident

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been 12 years since the death of Amanda Kordich and her family continues to honor her memory.

July 28th is a significant day for Diane Kordich. Her daughter Amanda was killed in a drunk driving crash at Harlem and Forest Hills in Loves Park.

“Today is really hard because it floods me back with memories of everything she should have and doesn’t have,” Diane Kordich said.

A memorial still sits at that intersection and Diane visits it every year.

“I feel like I’m close to her this is the last place she was alive and it took me years to drive down this corner but now that I do it I stop and blow her kisses every time I come down the intersection,” Diane added.

Kordich also visits Amanda’s grave to leave fresh flowers.The man charged in Amanda’s death is out of prison–a consequence that can happen to anyone who drinks and drives.

“One or two drinks you may feel ok but those one or two drinks in whatever time frame you do it in could put you over the limit or just impair you enough where you just can’t stop in time,” explained Chad Palmer of Loves Park Police.

Kordich is now a math teacher at Harlem High School and shares Amanda’s story with her students.

“I try to bring out any questions they have if you’ve been through grief if you’ve been through death if you’ve been through a divorce or if you’ve been through this or that I can relate to you,” she said.

Kordich says while her daughter may be gone, she will never be forgotten.

“She’s my inspiration I think she’s everyone’s inspiration and she helps us get through day by day everything I do is in her honor and I will continue to do so until the day I die,” Diane said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

