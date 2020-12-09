Local moviegoers say new streaming options not the same as watching in theatres

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Can you remember the last time you went to a movie theatre? Showplaces were one of the first businesses to shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. While theatres’ loss seems to be streaming services’ gain, movie-goers say it just isn’t the same.

From eating popcorn to reclining in large, comfy leather seats, going to the movies in an experience.

“It’s a communal experience unlike anything else…. it’s a feeling that energy from the crowd and having that shared experience together,” said avid movie-goer Michaela Tyson.

Tyson considers herself an avid movie-goer.

“[I would go to the movie theatre] usually probably 12 to 20 times a year. No less than once a month in normal times at least,” she explained.

However, with movie theatres closed, Tyson has to settle for watching movies at home.

“It’s not the ideal setup. Not everyone has a movie theater at home. I know I don’t. I know the dogs always want to go out or my husband is doing something. There’s always a distraction,” she added.

With the recent announcement by Warner Brothers that all of its 2021 movies will be available for streaming on HBO Max, theatre companies like Classic Cinemas say it will put a dent in their bottom line.

“100 percent large and small, this is a big deal and it’s impactful in a negative way, definitely,” said Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson. “The financial burden that happened from being off for what will end up being a year–that’s going to be the most challenging part.”

Johnson says despite the challenges, he’s optimistic movie theatres will reopen and stay in business.

“There’s a lot of content and I think putting it in movie theater just makes it that much more exciting and relevant,” Johnson said.

Tyson believes that over time, this will make an impact on the prices of streaming services.

“I mean, we’re seeing it with Netflix right now. They’re going up a dollar for their subscription prices. This is not the first time the raise their price,” she explained. “I think we’re going to see it go up and we’re going to see more streaming options.”

