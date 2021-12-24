Local movie theaters look to benefit from holiday rush

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO)- The Christmas season is full of traditions. Each family has their own. For some, it means a trip to the theater to take in a movie and enjoy some popcorn and candy.

Local moviegoers filled Classic Cinemas in Beloit on Friday afternoon. Manager Eric Newnham welcomes the holiday rush after Covid impacted ticket sales over the last two years.

“This has been a really exciting holiday season for us. After being closed with the pandemic, there’s been such a great resurgence of customers coming in,” Newnham said. “Right now, by far, this is the biggest traffic counts we’ve seen since the pandemic started, and we’re just absolutely thrilled.”

Rockton-native Taylor Daniels thinks catching a movie on the big screen is the perfect Christmas Eve activity. With many other stores and businesses closed for the holiday, it’s become a tradition in her house to head to the theater.

“Usually, we’ll all try to pick a movie that we all want to see as a family and stuff. So something a little more relaxed,” Daniels said. “I’m excited to come to the Beloit theater too, with the special reclining chairs and popcorn. We haven’t been to the movies since pre-covid so it’s been a few years.”

Although “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is currently breaking box office records, Newnham says it’s not the only option for families this holiday season. Other recent releases, including “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Sing 2”, are also drawing in large crowds.

“The studios release really exciting films at this time. It’s a great mix- we’ve got animated films that are going on right now, as well as big blockbusters and fun little indie films that are happening. So there’s something for everybody.”

Classic Cinemas in Beloit underwent extensive renovations during the pandemic after opening in November 2019.