Local museum sends kids at-home science kits to help with distance learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Discovery Center Museum is bringing the fun and learning right to your doorstep. Discovery Center and and Collins Aerospace joined forces in making STEM activity kits FOR KIDS.

It’s a five-week program with a kit delivered each week. Boxes come with multiple activities for up to five kids. Each kit has a theme such as space, aerodynamics, and optical illusions–all to make learning fun.

“Whether it’s at their kitchen table or their living room floor they’re able to do this. So we supply the activities, the instructions, and all the materials they’ll need to do them so they don’t need to worry about going to a store and buying special,” explained Marie Walker, the museum’s marketing director.

To learn more about the program, click here.

