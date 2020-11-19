Local museums receive more than $1 million in assistance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than $1 million are coming to help Stateline museums. Most of it will go to Rockford’s Burpee Museum and Discovery Center.

Burpee will use the funds for an H-VAC project. Discovery will use its share to fund Phase 4 of the museum’s Capital Improvement Project.

Midway Village and Bryon’s Underground Railroad Station will receive a combined $300,000.

State leaders hope the money attracts more visitors, fosters important research, and helps these facilities tell stories for years to come.

