Local musicians return to live music with first performances since COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents were happy to see many forms of entertainment return to normal, including live music. There were a couple of performances serenading the Stateline.

The first was a series of pop-up performances by the music academy in Rockford. Students played a rendition of their choice for those visiting the Nicholas Conservatory.

Organizers say the young musicians were thrilled to play their first real show in months.

“They like to share what they’ve worked on, they like to celebrate the fact that they have worked so hard. They like to be celebrated, and for us to get to be outdoors in this beautiful spot at this time of year I think is really important,” explained Marti Frantz the executive director for The Music Academy in Rockford.

The pop-up performances were free but donations to support the music academy were accepted.

After months without live music amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra also returned. The musical group performed three shows for the first time since March this past weekend.

It was part of the ‘Live at Sinnissippi Benefit Concert’ which took place at the Music Shell.

“[COVID] interrupted our season, everything came to a grinding halt. It’s been a tremendous financial burden for the symphony and for our musicians who are all independent contractors. So we just felt that this had top priority,” explained Michelle McAffee, the marketing director for the Rockford City Orchestra.

Social distanced seating allowed 200 people to enjoy the show.

