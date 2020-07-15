Local neighborhood holds open dialogue with police and city leaders



ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents in the Rolling Green neighborhood sat down with Rockford city and police leaders Tuesday night. Those who attended the meeting say they hope the open dialogue continues.

“Maybe the community doesn’t know certain services that the police department does,” exlpained Heather Vecchione, the Crime & Safety Committee chair for the Rolling Green Neighborhood Association.

Bringing attention to police services was the purpose behind the meeting.

“Chief Dalke is coming tonight to basically talk about what they already do in the community as far as the police department,” Vecchione said.

“One of the reasons I really wanted for you all to meet chief Dalke and learn about what he’s doing is because at City Council there’s a lot of pressure, well across the nation, there’s a lot of pressure to defund or reallocate,” explained Rockford’s 8th Ward Alderman Karen Hoffman.

Alderman Hoffman says they are reallocating funds to domestic violence programs.

Residents of the Rolling Green neighborhood got the chance to ask direct questions. Topics ranged from concerns about fireworks to gang activity.

Rockford Deputy Chief Michael Dalk emphasized that community members should continue reaching out to police.

“One of the things I want to express upon you too is if you have a problem, if you have a complaint, please share that complaint with us because if I don’t know about it I can’t fix it,” Deputy Chief Dalk said.

The deputy chief provided a list of community-wide activities and organizations the Rockford Police Department partners with but said he doesn’t want them to stop there.

“Really we wanted to ramp this up, get out there get into the community even more, develop more ideas, partner with the city,” he added.

