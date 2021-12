BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — People who bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Belvidere recently might want to double check their ticket.

Someone bought the ticket with the winning numbers at the Speedway Fuel Stop, 2091 Crystal Pkwy., and the prize is $1.3 million. The winning numbers are 01-10-15-25-40.

The Illinois Lottery encouraged anyone who wins to write their name on the back of the ticket and to keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize.