MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for one suspect after arresting another after a break-in at Marengo Guns on Saturday.

According to the Marengo Police Department, around 4:25 a.m. officers were alerted to the presence of “suspicious subjects” hiding near Marengo Guns, at 20014 E. Grant Hwy.

When police arrived, they spotted two people standing near the business, which had a broken front window.

The two suspects ran toward a stolen car that was parked nearby, police said.

Police were unclear about what transpired next, but the car managed to escape the area.

The car was later reported stolen at 8:20 a.m, but neither it nor the suspect who got away, have been found.

Photo: Marengo Police Department

Marengo Police posted photos of the 2nd suspect, who could be seen dressed in a black Tom & Jerry’s hoodie.

However, one suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement set up a perimeter around the store. The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was caught at 5 a.m. as he was attempting to leave the area, police said.

The 16-year-old was charged with Burglary, Criminal Damage to Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.