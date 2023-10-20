ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for help locating Edmond Lilly, 31, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

According to police, four people were shot in the 400 block of S. Independence around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5th.

Charles Gholson, 38, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital.

Two men, 30 and 35 years old, suffered serious injuries, police said. Another man, a 36-year-old, walked into a local hospital for injuries suffered in the shooting.

Police said the investigation led them to identify two suspects:

Mario Perkins, 33, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.

Mario Perkins. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Lilly has been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery and is still at large.

Anyone with information on Lilly’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 815-966-2900, on

Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).