1 arrested as suspects steal safe from Rockford Citgo gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Police say Alunta Singleton, 22, was arrested Sunday morning after he and two others allegedly broke into a gas station and stole the safe.

Rockford Police officers were called to the Citgo, at 4315 Auburn, shortly after midnight and saw several suspects loading the safe into an SUV.

When the suspects noticed the squad car, they fled on foot. Singleton was chased down and arrested behind the gas station.

Police say surveillance video showed Singleton break into the gas station with a hammer and pick up the safe, and take it out to the car.

The two other suspects escaped.

Singleton was charged with Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Resisting Arrest. He faces up to 7 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

