STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash on US Route 20 in Stephenson County Thursday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident happened around 6 a.m. at US 20 and Salem Road.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and another was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release additional details about the crash.