DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed and three people, including a child, were injured when a Saturn Aura allegedly failed to yield and drove into the path of a Ford F450.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:42 p.m. Saturday, the driver of the Aura failed to yield at the stop sign of Route 23 and Perry Road, traveling into the path of the truck, which was headed south on Route 23.

The driver of the Aura was flown to Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside in Rockford; a child in the car was flown to Comer Children’s Hospital UIC in Chicago. Another passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was also injured and transported to Kishwaukee Hospital.

Names were withheld pending family notification, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.