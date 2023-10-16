JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a canoe capsized Sunday in the Rock River.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the Milwaukee Street Bridge around 4:43 p.m.

Authorities said three people were out in a canoe that had capsized. Two of the occupants were able to swim to the river bank and were rescued by use of portable ladders. The third person briefly surfaced and then was not seen again, witnesses said.

During a subsequent search with SONAR, an object was detected beneath the surface. Divers were able to recover the victim’s body within 45 minutes of the initial call, police said.

Police are withholding the identities of those involved.