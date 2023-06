ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police say one person was killed in a “private property motor vehicle accident” over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 11000 block of Linden Blossom Road around 2:55 p.m.

The injured party was taken to a local hospital but later died.

Police would not confirm details about the accident, saying the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been announced.