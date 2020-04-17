1  of  2
1 death, 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County in last 24 hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 1 new death.

The health department says one of the new cases is a child between under 9 years old.

There are now 163 cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths in Winnebago County.

The Illinois Department of Health announced an additional 1,842 cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest single day total so far. Sixty-two new deaths were announced within the last 24 hours.

