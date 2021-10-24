1 injured in 3-vehicle crash; driver flees scene

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver and passenger ran from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in DeKalb that left one person severely injured.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a 2010 Blue Flord Flex was east on Perry Road when they drove through a stop sign at Route 23. The Ford Flex crashed into the front end of an SUV driven by Brandon Halmagyi, 37, of Yorkville.

Following the initial collision, both vehicles struck the front end of another SUV driven by Jerry Koogler, 55, of Hinckley.

Halmagyi was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries. Koogler was not injured.

The driver and a passenger of the Ford Flex have not yet been located, according to authorities. Continue to follow mystateline.com for updates.