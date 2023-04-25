MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WTVO) — A Suburban Chicago man is dead, and five others are hurt, after an early Tuesday morning crash on I-39.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in Ogle County, south of Monroe Center. Investigators said that Clearthis Gardner, 79, was driving north when he crossed over into the southbound lane.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said that Gardner hit another vehicle head-on, which went airborne and struck another vehicle. Two women and three men were in those cars. Their ages range from 29 to 35.

All five were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the crash. ISP is investigating.