1 killed in fatal Freeport car accident

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed Sunday in a car accident just West of Freeport.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 1:16 a.m. in the area of N. Vanbrocklyn Rd. and Autumn Ln

Police said only one car was involved, but both the driver and passenger were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead.

The names of the victims are being withheld by police pending family notification.

The investigation of the accident is underway.