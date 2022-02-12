JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WTVO) — A 70-year-old Evansville man was killed Friday night when his vehicle was struck head-on, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was traveling westbound around 7:41 p.m. Friday in the area of W USH 14 and N CTH E in Janesville Township. At the same time, a 30-year-old Sun Prairie man was eastbound. The eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline, striking the victim’s vehicle head-on.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team.

No names have been released to the media at this time. Continue following MyStateLine.com for updates.