DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in DeKalb County,

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and Sycamore police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. in the area of Route 64 and Motel Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name is being withheld pending family notification.