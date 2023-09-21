STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed Wednesday in a fatal crash on US 20 near Freeport.

At 12:26 p.m. the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said US 20 was closed between Route 73 and AYP Road.

The Illinois State Police investigation concluded that a black 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Peter Boden, 57, of Hanover, was traveling southbound near Purina Road when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a blue 2020 Kenworth semi truck.

Boden was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck refused medical attention.

No charges were announced.