WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a deadly crash involving a school bus and a vehicle on US 20 in Winnebago on Monday morning.

Winnebago School District Superintendent John Schwuchow confirmed one of its buses was involved in the accident, but no students were on the bus and the driver was not injured.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed.

Winnebago Police said they were assisting the Illinois State Police with the crash.

Eastbound traffic was shut down at Winnebago Road, with the site of the accident closer to the merger of W. State Street and U.S. 20.