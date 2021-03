SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said 3 million residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Yesterday, 132,000 were given out in a single day record for the state.

The average number of shots administered over the last week is just over 83,000, the IDPH said. In addition, the federal government has vaccinated around 440,000 residents of long-term care facilities.