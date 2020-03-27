1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Winnebago County on Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County resident in their 80’s has become the latest person to test positive for coronavirus.

According to a joint news release issued by the Northern Illinois Rockford Region Public Information Officers (NIR), the total cases in Winnebago County is now 9.

Carroll County reported a resident in their 40’s has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first case there.

Other locations in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region with positive COVID-19 cases include DeKalb County (6), Jo Daviess (1), Stephenson (2), and Whiteside County (2) as the epidemic continues to spread.

MORE HEADLINES;

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories