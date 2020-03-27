1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Winnebago County on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County resident in their 80’s has become the latest person to test positive for coronavirus.
According to a joint news release issued by the Northern Illinois Rockford Region Public Information Officers (NIR), the total cases in Winnebago County is now 9.
Carroll County reported a resident in their 40’s has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first case there.
Other locations in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region with positive COVID-19 cases include DeKalb County (6), Jo Daviess (1), Stephenson (2), and Whiteside County (2) as the epidemic continues to spread.
