1 person injured in shooting at New Milford bar

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in New Milford over the weekend.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office call log, officers were called The Filling Station, at 6259 11th Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said the business had been struck by gunfire, as well as several vehicles parked there.

According to police, a short time later a male shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 815-319-6400.