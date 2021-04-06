10 newborns become first patients at SwedishAmerican’s new Women and Children’s Hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ten babies were moved Tuesday to become the first occupants of SwedishAmerican’s new Women and Children’s Hospital.

The newborns were shuttled from the old Level 3 NICU in the main hospital to the brand new center on Charles Street.

The four story, 110,000 square-foot facility features a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, featuring 10 beds, 14 private labor and delivery rooms, two operating rooms, 20 private mother/baby suites, and a rooftop healing garden.

Construction on the new center began in 2018 and was completed in March.

MacKenzie Bicksler, the mother of one of the newborns, Briggs, said it was exciting to be one of the first families to receive treatment in a private suite.

“The minute walking in here was nice seeing the brightness of it, and all of the windows, it’s beautiful,” she said.

Bicksler said she’s counting down the days until baby Briggs can come home and spend time with his big brother, Bennett.