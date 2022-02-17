ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ten Rock Valley College students have been awarded scholarships from aviation repair corporation AAR, which operates out of the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The students, from RVC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology Department, were named AAR Eagle Fellows, and will receive hands-on training and mentoring in exchange for working at the company for a minimum of two years.

“It’s allowed these students to come in and to be able to leave Rock Valley College with credentials that they can go anywhere with, a job coming right out of school and coming out of school with no debt. All of their bills have been paid for through this program,” said Todd Morgan, RVC’s chair of Aviation Maintenance.

The students recognized include:

Class of 2022

Blayden Colwell, South Beloit, IL

Ruben Salinas, Jr., Rockford, IL

James Scribner, Genoa, IL

Jeffrey Penny, Aurora, IL

Class of 2023

Alex Kern, Rockford, IL

Alex McCraney-King, Rockford, IL

Aaron Olvera, Rockford, IL

Christian Roggensack, Loves Park, IL

Quentin Shimmins, Rockford, IL

Joel Todd, Rockford, IL

“We are the largest aircraft maintenance provider in the U.S., and we are number three in the world. When you step into AAR, you’re not just stepping into Rockford, but you’re stepping into the ocean of opportunities to grow; to make your career within a large company with approximately 5,000 employees,” said Dany Kleiman, AAR Group Vice President for Repair & Engineering.