ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.

According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m.

Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured.

Officials said the child was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

No information on a possible suspect(s) was released, and no one is in custody for the crime.