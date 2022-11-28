ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.
According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m.
Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured.
Officials said the child was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.
No information on a possible suspect(s) was released, and no one is in custody for the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.