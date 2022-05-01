WINSLOW, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy in Stephenson County was killed Saturday in an ATV crash.

It happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of W. McConnel Rd. in Winslow, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Police, fire and EMS personnel found the 10-year-old, unconscious and not breathing, trapped under a Polaris Ranger UTV when they arrived. He had been driving the vehicle.

The boy was carefully removed and transported to FHN Memorial Hospital. He was eventually airlifted to UW Madison with life-injuries. The boy succumbed to his injuries at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash is still under investigation.