OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car in Oregon on Thursday, police said.

Oregon Police said the boy was riding his bicycle in the 300 block of S. 5th Street around 3:14 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Kathleen Garcia, 56.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and released later in the day.

Garcia was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yeild to a pedestrian, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

She was booked into the Ogle County Jail.