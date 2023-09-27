SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stop the presses! 10-year-old Evy Bingle may be coming for our jobs soon.

Bingle, a fifth grader from Sycamore, was selected as one of just 28 students to join the Scholastic Kids Press program for the 2024-24 school year, the company announced Wednesday.

The program puts together “an international team of 28 kid reporters that reports news for kids, by kids.” Students range in age from 10-14 and hail from across the globe, including China, Australia and Singapore.

Evy and the team will “interview newsmakers and cover the topics that interest them and their peers the most” and “spotlight local and international events on a range of topics, including government, entertainment, sports and the environment,” according to Scholastic.

Stories will appear on the Kids Press website and in select issues of Scholastic Magazines.

“I want to use my voice to share stories that inspire curiosity, build community, and encourage positivity,” said Bingle, who hopes to be a pharmacist, author or marketing executive in the future.

Presently, Bingle participates in Spartan TV, a school club that produces monthly newscasts.