100 Belvidere students receive free haircuts on first week of school

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Students in Belvidere will get to head back to school in style after more than 100 kids received free haircuts ahead of the first week back in class.

The new ‘do’s were made possible by the District 100 Foundation for Excellence in Education.

Hair stylists from Belvidere Master Barbers, Fuzion Studios, Rockford Educators of Beauty, and Tricoci University helped out.

School administrators said some students hadn’t had a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Parents told Eyewitness News they were grateful for the opportunity, and said they hope it becomes an annual event.