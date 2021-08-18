100 chickens rescued, 2 men arrested in Belvidere cockfighting investigation

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Belvidere men were arrested Tuesday after a two-week investigation into the illegal blood sport of cockfighting.

According to the Boone County Sheriff, Cesar Tejeda-Garcia, 36, and Juan Lara, 35, were charged with animal cruelty charges after joint investigation by police and Boone County Animal Control.

Police say deputies searched a vehicle in the 300 block of Oak Street and a residence in the 12000 block of Poplar Grove, seizing over 100 chickens, training pieces, medications and log books.

Both men face sentences of up to 3 years in prison.

Boone County Animal Control took possession of the animals, police said.