100 needy families take home free food at Belvidere YMCA giveaway event

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County families in need of help took home some free groceries on Friday afternoon, as the Belvidere YMCA hosted a summer family market.

In addition to the food giveaway, participants also received free lunch and ice cream.

The Y says this is the third giveaway of the summer, with each event helping 100 needy families.

Northern Illinois Food Bank, the FCA Foundation, and volunteers made the day possible.

“The volunteers in the Belvidere community are fantastic, I’ve got high school students, we have the police department, we have local businesses, we have the chamber, it’s just wonderful to see all the people come out to support their community.”

The Belvidere Y is also hosting a backpack and school supply giveaway on Saturday at General Mills Park, at 2106 Christi Lane.