ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF St. Anthony College of Nursing is celebrating the fact that every single current nursing student passed the licensing exam.

The national average of students who pass the 75-question exam is 82%.

Dr. Beth Carson, dean of undergraduate affairs, said the goal of the school to prepare future nurses for the same test.

“We work very hard to get our students to be successful the first time through. Nursing is very difficult. Education is different than most other kinds of degrees, so the students that do get through and do pass usually feel very well prepared,” she said.