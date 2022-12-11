ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime.

It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said that it was a shopping experience to remember.

“At first he was like, ‘ugh, I’m shopping with a cop,'” said Kristin Kyles. “I was like, ‘okay, yeah, that sounds like fun. Let’s do it,’ and he was like, ‘shopping with a cop….'”

Kyles said that Mickel Stallworth was a little scared when he was picked to shop with a cop, but his feelings quickly changed after getting in line. He was paired with the cop that pushed and encouraged Kyles back in school.

Stallworth said that he went around the whole store getting everything he wanted, but he was not only thinking of himself. He also got some gifts for his cousins as well.

“It felt amazing, cus I really wanted stuff… toys, bedding, clothes,” Stallworth said. “Minecraft water bottle, this is a spy kit from the YouTubers Spy Ninjas.”

RPD Detective Kaera Watson said that the men and women in blue were just as excited as the kids were. It was a great time to show kindness and give during this holiday season and sets a great foundation for a strong community together

Watson has been volunteering for “Shop with a Cop” for ten years, and it becomes more rewarding each year.

“You know, responding to people’s houses and stuff are usually not for a good thing, so kids are surprised when, ‘oh, the police are going to take me shopping today,'” Watson said. “And again, it’s 100 out of thousands of kids that actually need it, but we can focus one at a time and make though relationships.”

RPD hopes that this experience leaves a long-lasting impact between the officers and the community, making a difference in each kid’s life.

“I feel like a lot of people should be involved,” Kyles said. “Like, I feel like it’s something especially around the holidays where the families can engage.”