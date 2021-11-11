100-year-old Rockford woman says positive attitude is secret to long and happy life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dolores Gerl celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday.

Gerl celebrated the milestone birthday with loved ones at her home, saying she has no plans to slow down, and that the secret to a long and happy life is keeping a positive attitude.

“It feels great, I’m looking forward to 101. I just try to have a very good day, as good as you can.T ake each day as it comes and make the best of it,” she said.

Gerl’s celebration will continue on Friday when it is celebrated with all the November birthdays at the River Crossing of Rockford nursing home, at 1660 S Mulford Road, where she lives.