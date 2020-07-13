$10K reward offered for Wisconsin arson, double homicide suspect

SUMNER, Wis. (WTVO) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have offered a $10,000 reward for Kevin P. Anderson, 62, who is believed to be responsible for two homicides, an attempted homicide, and an arson last month.

According to the ATF, Anderson is wanted for the killing of his sister and her husband, shooting at a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy, and setting his deceased parents home on fire on June 16th.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7311.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

