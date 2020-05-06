10th person dies of COVID-19 in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department says another resident has died from coronavirus.
Currently, there are 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 21 percent of those have required hospitalization.
There are 8,901 cases statewide, and 362 deaths.
