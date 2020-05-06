Breaking News
2,100 COVID-19 tests go missing from Rockford testing site

10th person dies of COVID-19 in Rock County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department says another resident has died from coronavirus.

Currently, there are 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 21 percent of those have required hospitalization.

There are 8,901 cases statewide, and 362 deaths.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories